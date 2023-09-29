Alan’s decision has endorsed that our style of politics is not beneficial– Dr. Ankrah

Alan Kyerematen, Independent Presidential Candidate

Independent presidential candidate Dr. Sam Ankrah says the decision by Alan Kyerematen to contest as an independent candidate has proven that the two main political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have failed the people.

He said the action by the former trade and industry minister shows that we need an independent candidate who is credible, reliable, competent, and has no affiliation with any political party or political affiliation to manage Ghana.



He explained that the style of leadership we have in Ghana today has not helped Ghana develop, and until Ghanaians realise that we need a different style of leadership, the country will not progress.



“Alan Kyerematen has endorsed what we have been saying for all this time. The style of politics we have now is not beneficial. If we are not careful to change the style of politics in Ghana today and do not elect selfless people who are not tied up to any group of people or political groups and create independence for our country, then we will continue to experience failed leadership.



We are just mismanaging state resources in the same way as politics. Alan’s decision to resign and contest as an independent candidate is a good endorsement of what we have been saying.



We have to come together to support this independent agenda. We should support the Ghana First agenda. We should create systems and policies that will benefit Ghanaians. If we can pursue this path and the systems are functional, then we can consider the ideologies. For now, the agenda should be about Ghana first.”

Dr. Ankrah went on to say that the current economic crisis is a serious issue that must be addressed.



He claimed that the two parties are simply interested in gaining power and taking over so that they can continue to collect fortune.



He urged Ghanaians to be discerning and recognise that the political system we have been running for years is nothing but fraud.



He emphasised that Ghanaians are experiencing the worst kind of catastrophe, with people unable to meet basic demands.