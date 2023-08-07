Alan's letter to JFK to address anomalies in super delegate congress register was leaked – Ayeh-Paye

Former NPP MP for Samuel Ayeh-Paye

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has alleged that a letter one of the party's presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, wrote to its General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), over anomalies in the party’s register for the upcoming super delegate congress, was leaked.

According to the former MP, a member of the campaign team of Alan, only three parties were privy to the letter including his team, JFK and possibly the NPP elections committee.



Ayeh-Paye, who made these remarks in an interview on Adom TV, on Saturday, said nobody from the Alan team leaked the letter which means that the other parties privy to the letter, did.



“We wrote a letter to the general secretary (JFK) over some of the anomalies we saw in the supper delegate register just as he asked us to.



“Before we realise it, the letter we wrote to the general secretary to address the anomalies in the register so we would all accept it had been leaked on social media. And once it was on social media, the traditional media would also pick it for us to discuss which is not the best because we should not be addressing this issue in public,” he said in Twi.



He explained that the general secretary was to simply send the letter to the election committee for the committee to look into the issues raised before it even becomes an issue for public discussion.



In the said letter which was addressed to the chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee, Alan’s team requested that the party address irregularities discovered in the party’s register for the special delegates conference.

The letter which was written by Nana Ohene-Ntow said, “I write for and on behalf of the Alan for President (A4P) Campaign. Aspirants were advised to review the Register for the Special Delegates Conference (SDC) and to return their comments within one week of receipt of the Register,”



“Some comments were made by the campaign team upon review of the register which the team is urging the party to address for transparency purposes."



Some of the issues raised in the petition include the omission of names and the inclusion of certain persons Alan's team deemed were to qualified to vote in the supper delegate congress.



Watch the interview below:







BAI/WA





