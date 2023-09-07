Alan's political career will end if he forms a new party – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, Member of Parliament for the Suame constituency in the Ashanti Region has cautioned Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful.

According to the Majority Leader, Alan Kyerematen needs to remain loyal to the party if he intends to maintain his political relevance.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on September 6, 2023, he cautioned Alan against any thoughts of forming his own political party, asserting that such a move could spell the end of Kyerematen's political career.



Asked his views on the September 5 notice by Alan that he was withdrawing from the NPP flagbearership race for stated reasons, the Majority Leader answered:



"What he did in 2008, he came back, and he was able to regain his relevance. Do you understand? So, it depends on what he does after pulling out. It depends on his actions from now on for him to remain faithful to the cause of the party and be cautious with his steps.



"If he does that, I believe he will still remain relevant to the party. I have heard rumors that others are claiming he is going to form his own party, and if something of that sort is going to happen, I believe that is when you can say that his political career may come to an end.



"But I don’t want to believe that, and I don’t think he thinks that way for now. So, as I am saying, I believe that his actions leading up to 2024 will determine his continued relevance to the party."

Alan Kyerematen announced his withdrawal from the NPP race on September 5, 2023.



He cited various reasons for his decision, including the alleged intimidation of delegates during the Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.







AM/SARA



