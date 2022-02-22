Alan’s purchase of forms won’t influence anyone - NPP Guru

File Photo

Deputy Director for Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kamaldeen Abdulai says there is nothing wrong with Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, buying nominations forms for NPP aspiring polling station executives.

Over the weekend, it was noticed that Alan Kyerematen paid for the nomination forms of all aspiring polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) across the country.



He is said to have funded the entire nomination forms in all 275 constituencies to facilitate the ongoing polling station-level election process within the party.



His gesture is to lessen the burden on the grassroots leaders.



The form is pegged at GHC10 for those who are sitting polling station executives and incoming ones.



Mr Alan Kyerematen is said to have also paid for both the nomination forms and the cost of the passport pictures of the aspiring polling station executives in orphan constituencies.

Although he has not come out firmly to announce that he is an aspiring Flagbearer of the NPP, purchasing the forms has got a section of the public insinuating that the gesture is to influence the polling station executives against his opponents.



But Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Kamaldeen Abdulai said the gesture will not influence anybody or anything, explaining that it is just to help the executives and the party as a whole.



He said,"If someone says he or she wants to buy a form but does have money, I can buy it for him or her or give the person money to go and buy it. Election is about helping each other. If you can help someone, you do it, it does not mean that someone cannot buy form for somebody,” he said.



He continued ,”It is not the state that gives the party money, it is the members who decide how to help to support the party move so if someone thinks he can assist, I do not think it is out of place.”