Alan’s resignation hurts me – Kwabena Agyapong

Former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong

The former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong has disclosed that Mr. Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hurts him.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday, November 30, 2023, Mr. Agyapong indicated that irrespective of the circumstance Mr. Kyerematen should not have resigned from the NPP.



"He (Alan) is more than a friend, he is like a big brother to me. We’ve been together since childhood but on this score, I disagree with him. Because he has been part of us in building this party together. So I don’t think that after spending 30 years of your life and more than that, especially for a political tradition that provided you a platform to be Minister of Trade for cumulatively close to 12 years. Not many people got those opportunities."



“Whatever happened I think he should have stayed so I was very hurt. I think we have spoken once but we haven’t met. I’ve called him he has also called and it’s tough because I am not in tune with what he did,” Mr. Agyapong stated.

According to him, he cannot fathom the kind of advice that could make Mr. Kyerematen leave the NPP despite the challenges.



“I mean I don’t know what kind of advice will let him leave this political tradition. In life you’ve got to deal with the highs and the lows,” Mr. Agyapong stated.