Alan’s resignation unfortunate – NPP

Alan Kyerematen

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as unfortunate the decision by the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen to resign from the party.

In a press release dated September 25, 2023, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong urged the rank and file of party to remain calm for an official address on the resignation.



“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken notice of the unfortunate decision of Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a long-standing member of the party to forfeit his membership and contest as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 general election,” Mr. Kodua Frimpong stated.