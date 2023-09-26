Alan’s resignation unfortunate – NPP

Tue, 26 Sep 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as unfortunate the decision by the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen to resign from the party.
In a press release dated September 25, 2023, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong urged the rank and file of party to remain calm for an official address on the resignation.
“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken notice of the unfortunate decision of Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a long-standing member of the party to forfeit his membership and contest as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 general election,” Mr. Kodua Frimpong stated.
For Immediate Release pic.twitter.com/yb00DDfYGL— Justin Kodua Frimpong (@justinkfrimpong) September 25, 2023
Source: starrfm.com.gh
Related Articles:
- Pervasive unemployment becoming national security threat - Alan Kyerematen
- NPP has mistreated Alan but he’s not a viable alternative – Sammy Gyamfi
- NPP hijacked by 'power brokers' and unscrupulous party apparatchiks – Alan Kyerematen
- NPP will not be destroyed by my resignation, 2024 candidature – Alan Kyerematen
- Build a home for believers in the UP tradition: Open letter to Alan Kyeremanten
- Read all related articles