Alan’s withdrawal: Akufo-Addo and his uncle did a similar ‘mafia’ in 1979 – Prof. Dei Ofori-Attah

The late William Ofori-Atta (left) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A US-based Ghanaian lecturer, Prof. Kwabena Dei Ofori-Atta has said that history has repeated itself with former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyeramanten's withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his uncle William Ofori-Atta (Paa Willie) broke up the party after they withdrew from it in 1979.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Prof. Dei Ofori-Atta said that Paa Willie left the Popular Front Party (PFP) to form the United National Convention (UNC), which had President Akufo-Addo as its secretary, after Victor Owusu was chosen as the flagbearer of the party leading to the PFP/UNC faction.



He added that the challenges Alan cited as reasons for his withdrawal are similar to the issues in 1979, which broke up the NPP tradition and is likely to lead to a split in the party now.



“This same thing happened in 1979. When Victor was elected, the people of Akyem became angry, and they left the party to support Paa Willie. Nana was part of them; he was their secretary.

“Most of the leaders in this party do not know the party’s history. They are just following the party… chasing money. Nana Addo left the party; you can call him and ask him. He left the party and followed his uncle,” he said in Twi.



The academic stated that the breakup of the NPP in 1979 was the reason Dr Hilla Limann, who was not as popular as Paa Willie and Victor Owusu, won the 1979 elections to become the President of Ghana.



He, however, noted that if Alan Kyerematen decides to break away, it would not affect the fortunes of the NPP in the 2024 elections because of the qualities of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he tipped to be the party’s next flagbearer.



“For the first time, if Bawumia becomes flagbearer, he will energise the Ashanti Region, the Northern Region, Greater Accra, and all the minority areas,” he said.

Watch the interview below:









BAI/SEA



