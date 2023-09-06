Alan’s withdrawal : We’re disappointed but our loyalty is to the NPP – Sly Tetteh

Sly Tetteh in shades with Alan K during an 'aduro wo so' march in Accra

Coordinator of the Alan Kyeremanten campaign team in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Sylvester Tetteh has noted that much as they are disappointed in the decision of Alan Kyeremanten to withdraw from the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), they respect his right to do so and remain loyal to the NPP.

Mr Tetteh noted that, as coordinator of the campaign to get Alan Kyeremanten elected as flagbearer of the NPP, he believed that he was the best to lead the NPP and to eventually lead the country as President but his hope – and that of others- has been dashed.



Speaking in interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme following the withdrawal of Alan Kyeremanten today [September 5, 2023], Hon. Tetteh gave assurance that Alan Kyeremanten will make his next move in Ghana’s politics known even as he and his other supporters remain ardent supporters of the NPP.



“It’s true[ that we are disappointed]. All of us who have been part of the campaign, it’s a difficult moment for us. Our wish was that Alan Kyeremanten will lead our party and subsequently to become President of the Republic. But the most important thing is that we have life.



"The party is bigger than any individual. He decides at what time to make his decision. He’s the one we’re supporting. So it upon sober reflection, he makes a decision, who are we to reject it.

"I and my colleagues, our loyalty is to the NPP. And we shall continue to soldier on,” he said.



Alan Kyeremanten, who emerged third after the super delegates conference to reduce the aspirants to five, has announced his withdrawal from the flagbearership race citing among others, the intimidation of his supporters and the absence of a level-playing field for all aspirants.



His withdrawal, so political watchers have argued, doesn’t bode well for the NPP given that he is one of the most influential members of the party and also given the accusations he has levelled against the party