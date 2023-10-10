Alan shot himself in the foot when he accepted to be part of Akufo-Addo’s government – Sam George

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has weighed in on the recent departure of Alan Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to establish an apolitical group known as the Movement for Change.

He indicated that the former trade minister shot himself in the foot when he accepted to be part of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government for which he had to resign and subsequently break away.



Sam George in an interview on TV3 expressed his scepticism regarding Alan Kyerematen's motivations and loyalty.



“I think the bottom line is, that Alan Kyerematen shot himself in the foot when he accepted to be part of the Akufo-Addo’s government. He served in a government that has been abysmal how can he extricate himself from it?



“You are being sabotaged; I mean what was he doing there? So, we can’t trust him to be loyal to Ghana, he is loyal to the NPP,” he said.



The MP for Ningo Prampram further elaborated that the 2024 general election should be seen as an opportunity for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) rather than the NPP.



“For me, I think 2024 is an election for the NDC to lose and not the NPP to win. Because, if you are looking at what NPP’s track record is, they have absolutely no track records. The NPP is planning to go into the elections with violence like they have done, and you see Alan Kyerematen had to resign because of violence and intimidation from the NPP.

“And that is intentional, they targeted Alan Kyerematen’s people, and he has run away. Politics is a life that favours the brave and courageous not the timid and I think he should have tapped it out,” he stated.



NW/AW



