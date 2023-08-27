Alan should’ve accepted proposals to be Bawumia’s running mate - Wontumi

Ashanti Region chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako known popularly as Wontumi has observed that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen should have pushed for Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s proposition of his partnering with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the NPP’s 2024 ticket.

He says that would have given him the opportunity to lead the NPP and make his dream a reality.



Chairman Wontumi believes that coming third in the Super Delegates Conference takes Alan Kyerematen from the competition since the focus now will be on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.



“Alan Kyerematen should have taken the offer presented by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu,” he said.

To Chairman Wontumi, considering the numbers made by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the other contestants will be better off out of the contest because if they should go ahead and contest in the November 4 election, they will be paying what he described as “Political School Fees”.



“Eight people ganged up against one person. But now, you see that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the most popular, and you cannot compare. Mahamudu Bawumia hasn’t contested any election before. This is the first time in his political history as compared to the contestants.