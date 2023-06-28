22
Menu
News

Alan 'sleeping, snoring,' whiles Ken Agyapong, Bawumia far gone – Vim Lady

Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen And Dr Bawumia1212212 Left - right: Ken Agyapong, Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Broadcast journalist, Afia Pokua believes that currently, the race for flagbearership position in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is led by Kennedy Agyapoong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

She observes that Alan Kyerematen is finding it difficult to market himself as he did in 2007 when he was contesting Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

However, Kennedy Agyapong, she believes, is making the needed inroads and can cause a surprise on the day of the election.

“As it is now, Ken, Bawumia is leading the NPP race. Alan has to talk to his campaign team because they are not giving him value for his money. His campaign team is sleeping. Kennedy Agyapong is working.

"I am not saying it’s about popularity. I’ve been in the business of analysing campaigns and politics for a long time so I know what I am saying. It’s not about popularity.

"In terms of the on-the-ground strategy, Kennedy is going to every corner so why is the campaign team of Alan Kyerematen not showing him going to the villages and every corner?"

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Related Articles: