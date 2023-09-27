Alan will face a hurdle in creating a govt in parliament should he win 2024 elections – Majority Leader

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has cautioned Alan Kyerematen about the challenges he may face in forming a government in parliament should he win the 2024 presidential elections.

According to him, the former trade minister will find it difficult to run a government without a party to provide him with the individuals to run his government.



Alan Kyerematen broke away from the New Patriotic Party to run as an independent candidate come 2024 and has since said he would form an apolitical government.



During a recent interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu pointed out the difficulties Kyerematen might encounter in securing parliamentary approval for budgets, loans, agreements, and other government initiatives.



“We have a plus one advantage and yet we are struggling. What about you who don’t even have one how are you going to get your budget, your loans, agreements, etc. approved,” he added.



The Majority Leader further highlighted the constitutional requirement that a president appoint a majority of ministers from parliament.

He questioned if Alan Kyerematen would select ministers from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which he had criticized and departed from.



“The constitution states that as a president, you should appoint a majority of ministers from parliament. So, are you going to get your ministers from the same NPP you have criticised?



"We are talking about ideology, not the individual. It was the party that presented the MP to parliament. So, if you think the party is not going the right way and so you exited; why would you go in for their MPs?” he noted.



He continued, “That will create a problem for you in terms of governance that in the event that you win, how are you going to form government, you can’t. So, it is a nonstarter in the first place.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





NW/BB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



