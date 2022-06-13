2
Alan will win primaries if the race is free and fair but the party prefers Bawumia - Prophet

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder and General Overseer of Yehowa Beye Prayer Ministry Prophet Nana Yaw Osei Tutu, has alleged that there is an attempt by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to deny Alan Kyerematen an opportunity to be elected as Presidential candidate.

The man of God said if the presidential primaries of the NPP are organised in a free, fair and transparent process, Alan Kyerematen will defeat Dr. Bawumia hands down.

As part of the schemes, he said the MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, is contesting, so he will split the votes and send the polls into a second round so he will support Dr. Bawumia to be elected.

"If the NPP organizes the presidential race in a free and fair manner, Alan will defeat Dr. Bawumia hands down. But there are efforts underway to make Dr. Bawumia the obvious choice. Kennedy Agyapong is contesting because he does not want Alan to be elected as a candidate. He wants to split the votes and send the race into round two. If he succeeds, he will support Dr. Bawumia as the candidate so Alan will be defeated,” he said.

He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with host Kwabena Agyapong.

He reiterated that Alan as a candidate for the NPP will send the elephant back into opposition.

