Alavanyo Deme-Dzogbedze school receives support from philanthropists

A presentation of the donated items

Source: GNA

Ms Elizabeth Donya Née Nyedige, a native of Alavanyo Dzogbedze, together with the staff and pupils of London-based Belleville Primary School, have presented dual desks and laptops to the Alavanyo Deme-Dzogbedze Primary School.

The estimated cost of the donation, which includes 100 desks, 10 laptops, and five teachers’ desks and chairs is 5,000 British Pounds.



Presenting the items, Ms Nyedige said she was giving back to her alma mater and her community to enhance quality teaching and learning at the basic level.



She said education was the bedrock of development of any nation after quality healthcare, adding that the ability to access quality education was the one factor that distinguished a developed nation from underdeveloped ones.



Ms Nyedige noted that the Government alone should not be expected to provide all resources institutions needed.

"It also means that stakeholders must support government and institutions to deliver on their mandate."



She commended the parents for making huge sacrifices to invest in their children, especially the girl-child and commended the teachers for their demanding work with minimum resources.



Ms Nyedige urged the pupils to be obedient and take their studies seriously since it was one reason that motivated the donation.



She expressed gratitude to the Belleville School, Mama Awanyo I and all donors for their support in enhancing quality education in her community.

Mr Frank Tetteh, a staff of the beneficiary school on behalf of the Headmaster pledged to put the materials into clever use and thanked the donors.



He noted that insufficient staff to handle the double stream classes of the school was a challenge and appealed to the Education Directorate to help resolve the situation.



He called for the renovation of a 60-year-old classroom block as well as construction of a teachers’ bungalow.



Mt Tetteh appealed for the drilling of a borehole for the students to prevent them from leaving school during contact hours and requested for a mower to keep the school tidy.

He appealed for a computer laboratory and a library as well as recreational materials to enhance learning.



Madam Attah Elizabeth Faith, the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Coordinator, Hohoe Municipal Education Directorate, representing the Director, noted that the donation had closed the logistic gap in the Municipality.



She noted that the Directorate would send some teachers to the school and expressed gratitude for the donation.



Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, in a speech read on his behalf, expressed gratitude to the donors for their support.

He said the support would go a long way to address the challenge of inadequate furniture for the students and staff.



Mr Awume said the Assembly considered education as one of its topmost priorities in delivering its mandates and would continue to invest massively in the sector.



Togbe Komla Kunde V, Chief of Alavanyo-Abehenease, noted that education related matters were of a great concern to the traditional area hence a delight that the donation came at the right time.



He called on the beneficiaries to make effective use of the items.