Alban Bagbin celebrates Muslims

Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin

I extend my warmest compliments and well wishes to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and the Muslim Community in the country on the occasion of the celebration of the feast of Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Adha is a festival that commemorates the annual pilgrimage to Mecca and the sacrifice of Abraham.

It is celebrated to remind us of Abraham’s obedience to Allah.



The Islamic community has instituted this festival to remind us of the need for sacrifice, obedience, sharing and thanksgiving. It is a period for introspection and reconnection with the Almighty Allah. During this solemn period, I urge all Muslims to pray for Ghana and the welfare of our people as you come together for the congregational prayer to mark this special day.



I believe when we approach Allah together in supplication, He will listen to our prayers to guide our dear country along the path of truth and righteousness.



These are not the best of times for our country. The challenges we have in the various aspects of national endeavor are pronounced. Our economy needs an urgent boost if we are to experience growth and development. We have been propagating a paradigm shift in the management of our economy, which never seems to materialize. We cannot continue down the route on which we are currently, with very little effort at industrialization: it has not been helpful.



Within our social setup, education and health facilities are overstretched. The growth in our population, which I believe will be borne out by the on-going population and housing census, has not seen a reciprocal attempt to improve upon infrastructure for health and education. The result is there for all to see: lack of hospital beds and schools under trees continue to be challenged.

On top of all these, Ghana remains sharply divided along political lines. We strive to find the political coloration of citizens who raise issues with where our country is headed, instead of finding out the reasoning and the logic in the issues raised. We cannot continue like this. In addition, we see very little attempt to punish corruption and inefficiency among the political class, thereby creating the perception of political clubbing at the highest level of the political superstructure of this country.



These are what we must pray for during this solemn occasion, so that the Almighty Allah will properly order our steps as a country and place us on the path towards national reconstruction and restoration. We need to demonstrate a lot more care for one another in the decisions we make as government and in the care that we demonstrate towards each other.



Leaders of this country need to exhibit a lot more sacrifice whilst we work at resolving the many challenges that confront us. This is where my admiration for Eid al-Adha comes to the fore: the spirit of sharing and the sacrifice that the Islamic faithful exhibit during this period is legendary. This is particularly towards the elderly, loved ones and to the deprived in society.



I pray that this same spirit will guide us all to reduce the unnecessary tensions and divisions in our country so that together, we can build a safe and a prosperous nation for ourselves and for generations to come. I wish all Muslims a very joyous and reflective Eid al-Adha.



Barkah da Sallah and may Allah make us live to see another Sallah.