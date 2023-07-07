Alban Bagbin expresses concern over Supreme Court's ruling on cannabis cultivation

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has voiced his concern regarding a recent decision by the Supreme Court deeming a clause in the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019), unconstitutional.

The clause sought to grant the Minister of Interior the authority to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis for industrial or medicinal purposes.



Bagbin revealed that he expressed his concerns to the justices of the apex court during a meeting, urging them to consult with Parliament for proper briefings whenever making such decisions.



His remarks came after the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, presented and read the Narcotics Regulation Commission Amendment Bill, 2023, on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, July 6.



Expressing his hope for collaboration and mutual respect among the three arms of government, Bagbin emphasized the importance of consulting each other in cases of doubt before reaching final decisions.

He stated, "It is important to consult the other arm before giving finality to whatever decision the other arm wants to take. I don't think it is proper for the judiciary, without knowing how we conduct our business here, to make such an important decision without consulting the house. I have made this known to them, and I want this to be publicly known for the benefit of the country."



Bagbin called for transparency and cooperation among the branches of government, particularly highlighting the need for the judiciary to consult Parliament before making significant rulings that impact legislation.



In light of the Supreme Court's ruling, Bagbin urged the relevant committee to submit its report within one week, allowing for further deliberation and potential amendments to address the constitutional concerns.



YNA/OGB