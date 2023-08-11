Alban Bagbin fumes over public outcry that greets MPs’ salary increment

Alban Bagbin is the Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has bemoaned the public backlash that greets the increment of salary of MPs considering the economic burden on the elected public officials.

According to him, the financial demands that come to the table of Members of Parliament for settlement alone are a huge burden and a justifiable reason.



He expressed his worry over the low salary of Members of Parliament.



Speaking at a public forum in Takoradi in the Western Region, on August 8, 2023, Alban Bagbin intimated that MPs deserve a better salary to meet the rising demands of their constituents.



“Whatever is given to the one you struggled to elect, you are opposed to it. Even though every day you knock at his door to request money to pay school fees and hospital bills, and donate to churches, festivals, and funerals, you hate to hear that his salary is being increased, there must be a problem,” he said according to citinewsroom.com.

His comment comes following the public anger that greeted the surge in salary for the Members of Parliament.



The Proposal for a salary Increment is on standby after vehement public backlash.



Alban Bagbin believes it is high time Ghanaians soften their stance on the matter of salary increments considering the huge demands they have to meet.



