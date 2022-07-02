Alban Bagbin receives Star of Ghana Legislature Award

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Source: GNA

Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin has received the Star of Ghana Legislature Special Award in recognition of his contribution to the development and promotion of democratic practices in the country.

It was conferred on him by the Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) at an awards ceremony to recognise the tremendous contributions of people from the northern Ghana towards the socio-economic development of the country.



It was on the theme: "Empowerment of Youth in Vocational and Technical Skills: A Requisite Tool for National Development".



The awards categories included young achievers' awards, youth achievers' awards, youth development icons, community icons, political icons, and traditional icons.



Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of NYA, speaking during the event in Tamale, said it was to provide the needed inspiration and support for the holistic growth and development of the youth.



He said it was also to solicit the support of various stakeholders towards the successful implementation of the Northern Youth Skills Development Fund aimed at empowering the youth with the necessary vocational and technical expertise.

Mr Sulemana noted that "When the youth are empowered with the requisite skills, it will help minimise crime and violence, and contribute to national development."



Speaker Bagbin, who was represented at the event, called on government and other stakeholders to prioritise the development needs of the youth to enhance their active participation in the development agenda of the country.



He pledged to support the Northern Youth Skills Development Fund to complement the efforts of government and non-governmental organisations in reducing unemployment amongst the youth.



Mionlana Mahamadu Abdulai, Paramount Chief of Mion Traditional Area, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul were amongst the 54 awardees.