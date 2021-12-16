Alban Bagbin returns to parliament after medical leave

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has assumed his seat after two weeks of medical review.

He left the country on Saturday, November 27, 2021, for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a medical review.



This was a day after he presided over the rejection of the 2022 budget after the majority walked out.



The Speaker and his entourage returned to the country on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, after which he has taken control of the legislative business.



Meanwhile, while the Speaker was away, the First Deputy Speaker overturned the speaker’s ruling that rejected the 2022 budget.



He cited that the speaker erred in his ruling, indicating that the house did not have a quorum that voted against the 2022 budget.



The Majority however voted and approved the budget on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The Minority in Parliament filed a motion to challenge the conduct of the First Deputy Speaker of the House Joseph Osei-Owusu, over his ruling on the motion to overturn the approval of the 2022 budget statement and economic policy of the government.



But the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, rejected the motion filed by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, against his ruling reversing the rejection of the 2022 budget on December 1, 2021.



This was contained in a letter issued on Friday, December 10, 2021, and signed by the Clerk of Parliament, Cyril K.O. Nsiah.



