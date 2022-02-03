Alban Bagbin's medical review abroad pose security risk to Ghana - Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has supported a call for Rt. Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin to step down as Speaker of Parliament.

Following Mr. Bagbin's sick leave to Dubai on Friday, 7th January, 2022, the former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila, has asked the Speaker to resign from his position.



He argued; ''If we need to save the Speaker, let save the Speaker by asking him to resign quietly so that somebody who is healthy and stronger can occupy the space. After all, when he resigns today, he's entitled to all the things that he is entitled to till he dies.



''He swore that he won't allow anything to become an impediment in the function and functioning of Parliament. Mr. Speaker, by your own word [on your honor] these your travels on health grounds are becoming an impediment to functioning of that second arm of government, the Legislature. With the greatest respect, in the name of your own words and on your honor, I'm pleading with you 'save Speaker Bagbin' by resigning and let's get a new Speaker.''



The Speaker is currently in the United Arab Emirates seeking medical review.



“I have been directed by the Clerk to Parliament to inform you about the arrival of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in Dubai to undergo a medical review,” a letter issued on behalf of the Clerk of Parliament to the Head of Mission of Ghana Embassy in UAE read.

This is the second time the Speaker has travelled to Dubai on medical grounds.



Kwamena Duncan, making submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', described the Speaker's trips as a security risk to Ghana, therefore asked the Members of Parliament to consider the call for him to resign.



"Speaker Alban Bagbin's Dubai trips, it is a major security risk area for this country. So, imagine tomorrow there is a very serious matter to be considered by Parliament, one where the sides don't see eye to eye with one another just as on the issue of e-levy to the extent that they are saying we should wait for the Speaker to return after the one and half or two months he will be spending in Dubai before the e-levy hearing will be held, there is a serious matter on the table to be considered," he said.



