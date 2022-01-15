Alban Bagbin’s military attachés withdrawn

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The Chief of Staff at the Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, has withdrawn 4 military personnel attached to the office of the Speaker of Parliament.



According to a letter from the office of Chief of Staff’s office sighted by GhanaWeb, the military personnel were attached to the Speaker without proper procedure.

They are, therefore, to with immediate effect from January, 14 while efforts are made to regularize their attachment.



The officers, WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince have been serving Bagbin’s office since he became Speaker in January 2021.



