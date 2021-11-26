Alban Bagbin to undergo medical review in Dubai

Speaker of Parliament ,Alban Bagbin

The Speaker will leave Ghana on Saturday, November 27, 2021

He will undergo a medical review in the UAE



Alban Bagbin will return on Tuesday December 14, 2021



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is expected to leave the country on Saturday November 27, 2021 to undergo a medical review in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.



In a statement to the Head of Ghana’s Mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the head of parliamentary relations and protocol Sheba Nana Osei Afriyie, indicated that the speaker will be accompanied by four additional members whiles on the trip.



“I have been directed by the Clerk to Parliament to inform you about the arrival of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in Dubai to undergo a medical review” parts of a statement from the parliamentary service read.

He will be accompanied by the following: Mrs. Alice Adjua Yornas (Spouse), Dr Prince Kofi Pambo (Head of Parliamentary clinic), Ms. Patience Bagbin (Speaker’s Secretariart) and Mr. Justice Norvor (Speaker's Aide),” the statement further stated.



The statement added that the Speaker will return to the country on Tuesday December 14, 2021.



"They will depart Dubai on Tuesday, 14th December 2021 at 7:35 hours and arrive in Accra same day at 12.05 hours on flight EK787," the statement added.



