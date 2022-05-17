Albert Donkor was shot during an operation – Ghana Police Service

The late Albert Donkor

Police say Albert Donkor was not killed while in police custody.

We have commenced an investigation into the death of Albert Donkor



Nkoranza South MP demands justice for Albert Donkor



The Ghana Police Service had stated that a suspect, Albert Donkor, died as a result of a gunshot wound he sustained during a police operation and not in the custody of the police as been asserted to the public.



In a statement issued on May 17, 2022, the police said that Albert Donkor, who is suspected to be part of a robbery gang, was shot by the police during a special operation and later died in the hospital from wounds.



“In the Bono East Region, Police gathered intelligence that a suspect, Albert Donkor, and a gang of five other suspected armed robbers, whose names are being withheld for investigation purposes, were involved in several armed robbery attacks in the region, including armed robbery attacks at Nkoranza on April 19 and 20, 2022."



“Based on this intelligence, an operation was conducted during which suspect Albert Donkor was shot. He was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for medical attention but he was pronounced dead on arrival."

“Following the death of suspect Albert Donkor, the Bono East Regional Police Command held engagements with the family of the deceased and other relevant stakeholders in response to their concerns regarding the incident,” portions of the statement by the police read.



The police added that its Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has begun an investigation into the incident to find out whether the operation was carried out in line with the standard operating procedures.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South Constituency, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, has on behalf of his constituents called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government and the Inspector General of Police to ensure justice is not denied Albert Donkor who died in the hands of the Police.



He has also invited Ministers of State, his colleague MPs, human rights organisations, the media, and the clergy to add their voices to his demand for justice for his constituent who was shot by the police leading to his untimely death.



"He was denied access to a lawyer of his choice, his family members were denied access to him, he was never tried by any competent court, and, today, all we are hearing is - Albert is no more," he revealed, asking "how reckless can the police service be?"



Read the statement shared by the police below