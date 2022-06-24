Albert Kwabena Dwumfour elected new GJA President

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour is the newly elected GJA President

Group Head of Corporate Affairs at the Tobinco Group, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has been elected President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) in Friday’s polls.

Mr. Dwumfour beat two others to emerge winner.



He had 233 votes while his closest contender Gayheart Mensah had 181 votes.



Editor of the Ghanaian Times and former General Secretary of the GJA, Dave Agbenu, who came in third had 143 votes.

The GJA is the umbrella body for journalists in Ghana.



In his acceptance speech, Mr. Dwumfour promised to engage all stakeholders for the good of journalists.