AlbertDonkor: Police Service needs a purge – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says the Ghana Police Service needs a purge.

His comment comes after a group calling itself “Justice for Albert Donkor” gave the Nkoranza South Municipal Police command a 48-hour ultimatum to provide the whereabouts and health status of a suspect in their custody known as Albert Donkor or face their wrath.



According to the group, Mr. Donkor’s whereabouts are unknown after the police picked him up on 25 April 2022 for alleged robbery.



The angry youth, in a statement, said they don’t want to believe alleged reports that Mr. Donkor, while in Police custody, was tortured to death and, therefore, want the law enforcement officers to provide his whereabouts immediately.

The group, while urging the youth of Nkoranza to exercise patience, called on the Member of Parliament for the area as well as chiefs, and religious and opinion leaders to address them on the subject matter before they take any action.



Adding his voice to the issue, Mr. Ablakwa in a Facebook post said Ghana’s human rights credentials would continue to deteriorate if citizens in police custody are increasingly killed with such despicable impunity.



He noted that “all true patriots must stand with the people of Nkoranza to demand justice for Albert Donkor,” adding that “the Ghana Police Service needs a purge.”