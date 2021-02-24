Albino Association of Africa denounces Moses Foh-Amoaning for double standard

Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning

The Association of African Albinos has expelled human rights activists Moses Foh-Amoaning for allegedly spearheading hate speech against the LGBTQIA+ community in Ghana.

“We cannot even express our disappointment in his agenda and how much we have empathized with the LGBTQIA+ community in Ghana”. We have been “surviving and suffering similar violence, intimidation and discrimination across the continent and was hopeful people like Mr Foh-Amoaning who found peace in Ghana, a nation of freedoms and justice will channel his energy, resources and legal knowledge into saving our situation and that of other marginalized groups but instead practising vice”.



Moses Foh-Amoaning is a human right lawyer and a member of the Albino community.



He is also the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, an organization fighting the legalization of Gays and Lesbians right in Ghana.



The Association of African Albinos president Sesom Hofamn, apologized to the LGBTQIA+ community in Ghana and across the continent stating that ‘‘we are sorry to hear and witness the inhuman treatment, hate and violence propaganda by a member of the highly vulnerable and marginalized communities who should have used his privilege to fight for the rest of us but unfortunately persecuting other marginalized groups”.



The group has expelled Foh-Amoaning with immediate effect.



Discrimination.



Homosexuality in Ghana has long been a controversial issue which was reignited following the recent opening of an LGBTQIA+ office in the capital Accra.



There has been a mixed reaction to the new LGBTQIA office which was recently opened in Ghana’s capital city Accra, with many citing religious and cultural reasons for either supporting or being against gays.



Homosexuality is illegal in Ghana and criminal offence which could lead to imprisonment.

Subsequent governments have refused to amend the country’s laws.



In an interview with Doha based global news channel Aljazeera, the current president Nana Addo Dankwa said “I don’t feel in Ghana is ready to go gay”.



Coming Out



On February 23, 202, a Ghanaian and international journalist, Ignatius Anno openly declared he is gay on a local media during an interview, putting an end to years of speculations about his sexuality.



He cited fear and victimization as reasons for his silence over the years, same reasons many in the LGBTQIA+ community have expressed over the years.

