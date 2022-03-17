0
Alcohol consumers cry over skyrocketing prices of their favourite drinks

Thu, 17 Mar 2022

Some alcohol consumers have expressed concerns over the astronomical rise in the prices of beer and other alcoholic drinks.

According to them, even the local bitters they have resorted to for some time now also keeps increasing in price

To them, this has made their lives very difficult since they cannot go a day without their favourite alcoholic drinks.

In a Joy News report, one of the consumers who spoke said “everything is increasing, times are hard now. The sachet I used to buy at 50 pesewas is now 80 pesewas and One cedi. Previously I used to drink Guinness but now I can’t”.

Another consumer said, “you’ll buy alcohol for GHC 5 and you’ll go and come and it’s GHC 7”.

The hardship in Ghana is becoming a worrying trend as prices of goods and services keep skyrocketing.

