Alex Donkor named an African of the Year by The Continent

Alex Donkor of the LGBTQ+ Rights Ghana has been named as African Year by The Continent newspaper.



Alex Donkor is being recognized for being a voice in the protection of the right of LGBTQ+ persons in the country.



A publication announcing his recognition stated that Alex Donkor “is leading the fight against homophobia in Ghana despite threat to his own life.”

The statement furthers that despite attempts by security agencies to clampdown on activities that promote same-sex relations in the country, Alex Donkor has “remained a vocal, visible and active” voice.



He makes the list alongside Liverpool and Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah, Nigerian artiste Wizkid and seven others for distinguishing themselves in their respective fields.



Alex Donkor has been a long-term advocate for gay rights but was compelled to step up his works after anti-LGBTQ bill was tabled before Parliament.



The bill codenamed "Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill" seeks to make illegal the practice and promotion of LGBTQ+ activities in the country.



