Alex Segbefia lists 11 government projects allegedly awarded to Adjaye Associates

Sir David Adjaye

• Sir David Adjaye's firm designed governments Agenda 111 projects

• Some architects are unhappy about the move by the government



• Alex Segbefia has said government has allegedly has awarded at least 11 projects to Sir Adjaye without competitive process



Since it became public knowledge that the architectural and design firm, Adjaye Associates which belongs to Sir David Adjaye, was behind the architectural designs of the government’s ‘Agenda 111', many have questioned why the government keeps awarding contracts to Sir David Adjaye.



Alex Segbefia, Head of National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) International Relations Directorate, has revealed at least 11 contracts to Sir David Adjaye’s architectural firm without going through competitive process.



Speaking on Newsfile, the former deputy Chief of Staff under the Mills administration, could not confirm the exact number of contracts awarded to Adjaye Associates but he indicated that, the connection of the architectural firm has to most projects under the Akufo-Addo government is questionable.

Segbefia said, the issue must not be “left to hang” but should be interrogated to uncover if government abides by the procurement processes as stated in the constitution.



He proceeded to list the alleged projects awarded to Adjaye Associates. Which are:



1. Trade Fair Company [renovation]



2. Efua Sunderland Children Park



3. The Parliamentary new chamber

4. Marine Drive Project



5. Oil City in Takoradi



6. GNPC office in Takoradi



7. Bank of Ghana office



8. Airport city project

9. Railway terminal



10. Ghana Embassy in the US



11. Agenda 111



Alex Segbegfia charged government to clarify which of the aforementioned contracts are true or otherwise.



He said, the renowned architect, Sir David Adjaye is good at his job, but it is fair if all architects in the country are given fair opportunities in upcoming projects.

“In order for this smell to go away, they [government] should come and clarify which ones are untrue and even if it is true, they should tell us the procurement process they went through, especially on Agenda 111 to put our minds to rest,” Segbegfia explained.