Alhaji Baba Suleman sworn in as GRASAG-GIMPA president

Alhaji Baba Suleman with the swearing in sword

Source: Kwame Ofosu Asare, Contributor

A PhD student of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Alhaji Yussif Baba Suleman has been sworn in as the new president of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG)-GIMPA chapter for the 2021/2022 academic year.

In his inaugural address, Alhaji Yussif Baba Suleman, promised an open door administration to accommodate constructive criticisms and inputs that will make the administration a better and productive one.



He expressed his gratitude to the students for the trust and confidence conferred on his administration as he promised to build a formidable association that has student welfare as paramount.



Alhaji Yussif Baba Suleman was optimistic to continue on the path of his predecessors and expand the existing 'in loco parents relationship with management saying "it is trite law that students need management and management needs students".



The Deputy Rector, Prof Martin Morgan Tuuli, commended the outgoing team for their resilience, understanding and cooperative behavior during their tenure of office.



He said anywhere that GIMPA graduates showed up, they were able to shine; stating that for that reason, GIMPA was very proud of raising the kind of leaders that could actually tackle problems and engage in national development.



Prof Wisdom Akpalu, Patron of GRASAG-GIMPA/Dean of the School of Research and Graduate Studies (SRGS), GIMPA, commended the GRASAG-GIMPA leadership for being men and women of integrity.

Former Dean of Students at GIMPA, Prof Anthony Mawuli Sallar, who chaired the occasion, advised the new leaders to be consistent on how they balance their academic and leadership.



The outgone President, Mr. Iddi Zibrina Yire acknowledged the support which was rendered to his team by the Management and students.



He further encouraged the new team to work with management even though sometimes disagreements may arise.



The outgone executives include Ms. Jennis Yeboah, Vice President; Mr. Tony Goodman; Organiser; Alhaji Yussif Baba Suleman, General Secretary; Mr. Nurudeen Mohammed, Treasurer; Gender Commissioner, Mrs. Sylvia Addy and Emmanuel Nkrumah-Fotiah.



The other elected officers who were sworn into office were, Ms. Marie-Laure Esi Alorvor, Vice-President; Mr. Abdulai Yussif, General Secretary, Mr. Eric Ofosu Asare, Organizer; Ms. Cecil Amito, Treasurer; Jennifer Donkor, Gender Commissioner; and Nii Marmah Boye, Public Relations Officer.