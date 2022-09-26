0
Alhaji Boye Issah Quartey to contest as Odododiodoo NDC Organiser

NDC Flag Nkiligi NDC flag | File photo

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: GNA

Alhaji Boye Issah Quartey, a Real Estate Developer and Assemblyman for Nmlitsa Gonno Electoral Area in Accra, plans to contest the Odododiodoo National Democratic Congress (NDC) Organiser position in the constituency election.He said his decision to contest for the position stemmed from calls by the youth in the constituency to lead them to bring more socio-economic transformation to the area.

Alhaji Quartey, who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the youth formed the bulk of voters and as an Assemblyman for the area, it would be easier to coordinate them under a sustained activities devoid of any violence to ensure that the NDC retained the seat at Odododiodoo.

“I am going to embark on a massive re-organisation from the grassroots when given the nod to be the Constituency Organiser,” adding that, that would be the way forward for the NDC to make significant inroads into the 2024 elections and sustain the confidence of the supporters.

He affirmed his commitment and loyalty to the party and urged all and sundry not to be disturbed about the recent happenings and reach out to others outside the NDC to bring them into their fold and work hard to kick out the New Patriotic Party.

“I, Alhaji Quartey, have served the NDC at Odododiodoo in various capacities over the years and with God on my side there is nothing that would stop me from doing better,” he said, and urged the electorate to vote massively for him to champion the cause of the development in the area.

Source: GNA
