1
Menu
News

Alhaji Said Sinare, Kofi Ator, others attend final funeral rites of Anita Desosoo's husband

Alhaji Said Sinare, Kofi Ator A photo of some NDC dignitaries at the funeral

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: Japhet 1 TV

National Vice chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare, on Saturday joined other mourners and well-wishers at the final funeral rites of the late husband of the party's former National women's organizer, Anita Desoso.

The Rawlings' lookalike politician attended the well-patronized funeral rite with his entourage on behalf of his party.

Mr. Sinare who is also known as the party's Zongo President was joined by the special advisor to the speaker of Parliament, Kofi Ator, and some other regional executives of the party in the Greater Accra region.

Alhaji Said Sinare who was the topmost ranking party official to grace the final funeral rites received a standing ovation.

Hundreds of mourners were photographed getting out of their chairs and extending their necks in order to get a good look at the NDC's Zongo President and the national vice chairman of the NDC.

Source: Japhet 1 TV
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Youth Organizer suspended for attacking Akufo-Addo
Odoi, Afena-Gyan, others perform initiation dance
Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces
How Otto Addo convinced Jose Mourinho on the use of Felix Afena-Gyan
How a doctor sacrificed his dreams to start all over because of love
Thomas Partey meets his look-alike
Arthur K explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UGMS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist
What a talent – BBC’s John Bennet praises Mohammed Kudus for performance against Nigeria
How Black Stars players were rated against the Super Eagles
Related Articles: