Alhaji Said Sinare, Kofi Ator, others attend final funeral rites of Anita Desosoo's husband

National Vice chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare, on Saturday joined other mourners and well-wishers at the final funeral rites of the late husband of the party's former National women's organizer, Anita Desoso.
The Rawlings' lookalike politician attended the well-patronized funeral rite with his entourage on behalf of his party.
Mr. Sinare who is also known as the party's Zongo President was joined by the special advisor to the speaker of Parliament, Kofi Ator, and some other regional executives of the party in the Greater Accra region.
Alhaji Said Sinare who was the topmost ranking party official to grace the final funeral rites received a standing ovation.
Hundreds of mourners were photographed getting out of their chairs and extending their necks in order to get a good look at the NDC's Zongo President and the national vice chairman of the NDC.
