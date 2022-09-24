Alhaji Said Sinare and the Wa Central MP visit the bereaved families of Wa killings

Alhaji Said Sinare with some members of the party

Source: JAPHET 1 Tv

The leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress represented by its hardworking vice Chairman, Alhaji Said Sinare together with the Wa Central Constituency member of parliament, Abdul Rashid on September 21, 2022, paid a mourning visit to sympathize with the bereaved families of the ugly and the abominable Wa adventure that took place on Monday,19th of September,2022 in the Upper West Region.

The Vice Chairman encouraged and assured the bereaved families of his constant support to the victims.



He admonished them to be extra careful about the kind of strangers they receive or rent out to so as to avoid harbouring internal terrorists in their midst to terrorise them.



He reiterated that the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress would work hand-in-hand with Ghana Police Service together with the entire community in finding the perpetrators to book for prosecution and justice to be served accordingly.



His solemn visit led him to Wa Naa His Royal Majesty Naa Fuseini Pelpuo iii.

He Paid a courtesy call on other bigwigs of the party to commiserate with them including Ambassador Khàlid former Ambassador to Mali, His Royal Majesty Naa Seidu Braimah Former council of State Member who’s direct relative from Nakore is still missing, Alhaji Kabore former constituency communications officer who is also recovering from a motor accident some few weeks ago.



The incessant killings and kidnapping that have taken place for a number of months now in the Wa Municipality have gone bizarre by claiming a lot of innocent lives on Monday.



This incident has left many in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region in a grip of fear.



The Ghana Police Service together with the Ministry of the interior has taken up the challenge to investigate and prosecute the culprits of these heinous crimes.