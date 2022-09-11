Alhaji Sinare leads party delegation to Bono East Region on behalf of John Mahama

H.E Alhaji Said Sinare interacting with the delegation

Source: JAPHET 1 Tv

The NDC's Zongo President and a hardworking National Vice Chairman of the largest opposition party, H.E Alhaji Said Sinare led a powerful delegation to the 46th annual Maulid of Sheikh Ahmad Tijani (RTA) in Prang, Bono East Region, yesterday on behalf of H.E John Dramani Mahama.

The event also served to raise funds for the Sheik Abdullahi Maikano (Jallo) school complex, for which the former President donated 10,000 cedis. Ambassador Sinare also contributed 5,000 cedis to supplement what his Excellency former president Mahama had given.



Alhaji Cole Younger, national Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Regional Chairman Unas Owusu, Alhaji Mustapha Abubakar of Masloc, Hon Sanja Nanja of Atebubu, Alhaji Ahmed, regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator, and some regional and constituency executives were among those in the delegation.

Special mention was made of Hon Dr. Kwabena Donkor and Hon Bawah Braimah both MPs for their contributions to the Maulid.



The team joined the Maikano family and thousands of Jallo followers for the Jumma prayers.