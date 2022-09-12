0
Menu
News

Alhaji Sinare leads party delegation to Bono East Region on behalf of Mahama

: Alhaji Sinare Leads Party Delegation To Bono East Region Alhaji Said Sinare (in black)

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: Japhet Festus Gbede

The NDC's Zongo President and a hardworking National Vice Chairman of the largest opposition party, H.E Alhaji Said Sinare led a powerful delegation to the 46th annual Maulid of Sheikh Ahmad Tijani (RTA) in Prang, Bono East Region, yesterday on behalf of H.E John Dramani Mahama.

The event also served to raise funds for the Sheik Abdullahi Maikano (Jallo) school complex, for which the former President donated 10,000 cedis. Ambassador Sinare also contributed 5,000 cedis to supplement what his Excellency Former President Mahama had given.

Alhaji Cole Younger, National Zongo caucus coordinator, Regional Chairman Unas Owusu, Alhaji Mustapha Abubakar of Masloc, Hon Sanja Nanja of Atebubu, Alhaji Ahmed, regional zongo caucus coordinator, and some regional and constituency executives were among those in the delegation.

Special mention was made of Hon Dr Kwabena Donkor and Hon Bawah Braimah, both MPs, for their contributions to the Maulid.

The team joined the Maikano family and thousands of Jallo followers for the Jumma prayers.

Source: Japhet Festus Gbede
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Related Articles: