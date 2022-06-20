0
Menu
News

Alhaji residents live in danger over threat posed by high tension pole

ALhaji Pole.png The pole is situated in a stream running through a portion of the land

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Residents of Alhaji, a suburb of Accra located at New Achimota near Best Start Preparatory School have sent out an SOS to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

They say their lives are in danger due to the threat posed by one of the ECG high tension poles in the Community.

The high tension pole is presently standing in a stream that runs through a portion of the land where the pole is sited.

Due to the heavy rains in the past few months, serious erosion has taken place washing away the sand supporting the pole.

A report was made to the ECG Office at St John’s, but no action has been taken yet.

The residents fear that should the high tension pole fall anytime, there could be fatality as the pole is sited close to homes.

The residents are therefore appealing to the Electricity Company to immediately find a solution to the problem before the unexpected happens.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
‘I had and have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu
I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died