Alhassan Andani and Joyce Aryee join Family Health Medical school as fund board members

Rev. Joyce Aryee with Dr. Alhassan Andani

Source: GNA

Naa (Dr.) Alhassan Andani and Rev.(Dr.) Joyce Rosalind Aryee have been sworn in as members of the Family Health Medical School Endowment Fund Board of Trustees.

They join other members who had already been sworn into office.



The Endowment Fund aims at supporting brilliant, but needy Ghanaian students desiring to be trained as Medical Doctors at Family Health Medical School.



Briefing the media, the Chairman of Family Health Medical School Endowment Fund Board of Trustees, Naa Alhassan Andani pledged to work with the other members as a team to go out with the dreams of Family Health Medical School to well-meaning Ghanaian philanthropists and also across the world, to raise funding to support the objective of the Fund.



He said the importance of medical education was known to everyone and stressed that the outbreak of the deadly global COVID 19 pandemic, had vindicated the dreams of Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, President of the Family Health University College in establishing the Premier Private Medical School, and its importance to the country.



He said it had become difficult for those in the rural areas who were brilliant but needy to enroll in medical school; he added, ‘medical education is not for the rich, but rather individuals with the call and passion to save lives and serve the needs of the sick and vulnerable in the society.



He also said opportunities for medical education, should also be given to people with the passion and calling in the rural areas as good Doctors could be trained at Family Health Medical School and stay in the country to support the government's objective of providing quality healthcare to the people.

On her part, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee said, the importance of the Endowment Fund to the needy but brilliant students as far as medical education was concerned especially, in an institution such as Family Health Medical School was because, many people are capable of becoming doctors, nurses, surgeons, but do not have the means.



Such people she said could be supported with the Endowment Fund, and be used as a scholarship to support them to excel. The Fund is meant for needy but brilliant students and to enhance the quality of the service provided.



Rev. Aryee said health issues in Ghana as a developing nation are critical saying, a sound mind ought to be in a healthy body.



"When people are healthy, they are able to think properly, work well, and take decisions that benefit the nation. A nation like Ghana cannot afford to have people who are not well enough to be a part of the development processes, that is why medical schools are important to produce the human capital needed to ensure the well-being of the people."



She said doctors do not only treat diseases but also, help in disease prevention and added that a private institution like Family Health Medical School, which provided medical education to young Ghanaian students in Medicine, was laudable.



She debunked the notion that the life of a medical doctor was a glamorous one, indicating that it had to rather do with service and making sure citizens were sufficiently healthy to serve the various sectors of the economy.

The Fund constitutes gifts, grants, donations, and bequests, as may be given by a corporate body, group of persons, or an individual.



Family Health Medical School, Ghana’s premier private medical school, has achieved major milestones since its inception in 2014 to complement the government’s efforts in providing excellent healthcare training to Ghanaians and bridging the doctor-patient ratio gap in the country.



The Endowment Fund Board of Trustees comprises, Naa (Dr). Alhassan Andani – Chairman (Former CEO/Executive Director, Stanbic Bank); Dr. Peter Yeboah – Member (Executive Director, CHAG); Rear Admiral Geoffrey Biekro (Rtd) – Member (Former Chief of Naval Staff); Mrs. Merene Benyah – Member (Legal Practitioner/Consultant).



Others are: Rev. (Dr.) Joyce Aryee – Member (Executive Director, Salt and Light Ministries); and Kwaku Glymin – Member (Retired Public Servant). Ms. Adjoa Adubea Koram (Assistant Registrar, FHMS) is the Secretary to the Board of Trustees.