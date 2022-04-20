Alhassan Suhuyini empowers women groups

Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North

Source: GNA

Alhassan Suhuyini, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Tamale North, has presented various support packages to women groups in his constituency to help them start small- scale businesses.

The items included refrigerators, sewing machines, hair dryers and some appreciable sums of money.



Mr Suhuyini, during the presentation in Tamale, said the gesture was to empower the women economically to generate their own incomes to cater for their families.



As women remained pivotal to the socio-economic development of households, communities and the nation in particular, he would forever prioritise their needs in all the initiatives for the constituency, the MP said.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring he served his constituents to the best of his ability and said their wishes were paramount to him.



The women groups expressed gratitude to the MP for always keeping them at heart and assured him of their unflinching support.