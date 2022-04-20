0
Menu
News

Alhassan Suhuyini empowers women groups

Alhassan Suhuyini121212 Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Alhassan Suhuyini, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Tamale North, has presented various support packages to women groups in his constituency to help them start small- scale businesses.

The items included refrigerators, sewing machines, hair dryers and some appreciable sums of money.

Mr Suhuyini, during the presentation in Tamale, said the gesture was to empower the women economically to generate their own incomes to cater for their families.

As women remained pivotal to the socio-economic development of households, communities and the nation in particular, he would forever prioritise their needs in all the initiatives for the constituency, the MP said.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring he served his constituents to the best of his ability and said their wishes were paramount to him.

The women groups expressed gratitude to the MP for always keeping them at heart and assured him of their unflinching support.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Related Articles: