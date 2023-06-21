Alhassan Suhuyini questions government’s ‘U turn’ on sale of Timber market land

Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini, has criticized the government's decision to sell the Aboabo Timber Market, calling it insensitive.

Despite previous government denials regarding the sale of the market, Suhuyini expressed shock upon hearing the Minister of Lands confirm the land's earmarking for redevelopment.



During a parliamentary session, Suhuyini inquired about the alleged sale of the Tamale Aboabo Timber Market to a private developer and its planned demolition.



In response, the Land Minister stated that, "The Tamale Aboabo Timber Market, measuring approximately seven acres, falls within a public land situated along the Tamale – Daboya main road.



“This public land has been earmarked for redevelopment, in accordance with the Government's Urban Redevelopment Scheme, aiming to utilize underutilized public lands and contribute to the country's socio-economic development while enhancing the appearance of our cities."



Suhuyini's question was posed in absentia, as he was not present in the chamber at the time.

However, upon learning of the Minister's statement, he held a press conference to question the government's U-turn regarding the sale of the land.



He criticized the government for its insensitivity and failure to compensate affected individuals.



Suhuyini stated, "A very serious and significant question arises, particularly for many people in the northern region, regarding the land that has been unjustly taken and sold. Despite previous denials, the Northern Regional Lands Commission held a press conference last year. Can the people of Tamale trust that this land has not been sold to a private developer? It is shocking to learn about the answer provided."







