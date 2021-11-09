Alisa Hotel, North Ridge host Girls Talk to commemorate breast cancer awareness month

Sales and Marketing Manager for Alisa Hotel, Esperanza Adjei

Source: Prince Akpah, Contributor

As part of the month-long celebration of international breast cancer month, the leading Ghanaian hotel, Alisa Hotel, North Ridge hosted the maiden edition of their Girl’s Talk event which brought together women to network, screen their breasts, and listen to conversations from breast cancer survivors and medical practitioners.

The event which was hosted at the Table Bay Jazz Bar and Patrone Lounge of the hotel on Saturday 30th October 2021 was used to educate patrons on the importance of regular breast screening.



The event featured an emotional discussion with a Ghanaian breast cancer survivor who narrated her story on how she was diagnosed with breast cancer and the challenging procedures she had to undertake to get her health back.



She advised participants to go for regular checkups and always report the discovery of unusual lumps in their breasts to their doctors for cross-examination.



The Sales and Marketing Manager for Alisa Hotel, Esperanza Adjei elaborated on the importance that needs to be placed on the disease. The need to promote its awareness, aid with early detection to avoid the apparent problems that come with late detection. She mentioned that Alisa Hotel is passionate about health matters and is keen to promote health-related activities that would improve lives.

Alisa Hotel, formerly Swiss Spirit is part of the Alisa Hotels group. The group comprises; Alisa Hotel, North Ridge with 264 rooms, Alisa Hotel, Labone with 14 standard rooms and suites and soon to open Alisa Hotel Tema with 50 rooms in the offing.











