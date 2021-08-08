Aliu Mahama served Ghana well - Prez tells Ya-Naa

Alhaji Aliu Mahama served as two-term vice president between 2000 and 2008

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogized the first Muslim Vice President under the Fourth Republic, the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama, for his sincerity to the service of Ghana and the development of the north.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Yendi at the Gbewaa palace on Day One of his two-day tour of the Northern Region, President Akufo-Addo said he is not surprised his son, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has taken over his desire to see Dagbon develop.



“The late former Vice took the development of the north with much speed and I am not surprised that even after his death, his son, Farouk Aliu Mahama, is doing great things for the people of Yendi.”



In recognition of the achievement of the MP to his people, President Akufo-Addo assured the people of Yendi that he will appoint their MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, as the Chairman for the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation.

“Yaa-Naa, I have heard your good testimony of your MP and son of my good friend, late Vice President Aliu Mahama, and I assure you that he will serve in my government and will take over from your son, late Prince Imoru Andani, as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation.”



President Akufo-Addo is on a two-day working tour of the Northern Region.



The visit is one of the annual regional tours of Nana Akufo-Addo to interact with the people and take first-hand information about progress of government projects in the respective areas.