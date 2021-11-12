Aliu Mahama was a pillar of strength for NPP in difficult times - Yendi MP eulogizes father

Aliu Mahama served as Vice President of Ghana under John Kufuor

• Aliu Mahama died nine years ago

• One of the sons of the late former vice president is now a Member of Parliament



• Alhaji Aliu Mahama served with John Agyekum Kufuor



The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has paid a glowing tribute to the late former vice president, Aliu Mahama, referring to him as a pillar of strength for the New Patriotic Party during difficult times.



Presenting a statement on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, November 11, 2021, to commemorate the 9th year anniversary of the passing of the late vice president, he observed that late vice president lived for the party.



“After failing in his bid to bear the flag of the NPP into the 2008 elections, he did not recede into his comfort zone but joined in the trenches of campaign to wrestle power from the NDC. He was a pillar of strength for his party, the New Patriotic Party, until his sudden demise in the peak of the campaign of 2012 General Elections," he said.



According to the son of the late vice president, his late father contributed significantly to the successes achieved under the John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

He argued also that the fastest economic transformation under the fourth republic was achieved under the stewardship of the late Aliu Mahama as head of government's economic management team in 2006.



“This period witnessed the fastest economic transformation in the history of the Fourth Republic-attaining middle-income country status by 2006 much earlier than the projected year of 2015. His stewardship as a lead member of the Economic Management Team and government is historically recorded.



“Working hand-in-glove with President J.A Kufuor, the administration oversaw the introduction of the National Health Insurance, with free maternal care for pregnant women under which 56% of Ghanaians subscribed. School feeding Programme, Livelihood Empowerment Programme (LEAP) and Metro Mass Transit amongst other interventions were introduced as a tool alleviate poverty and reduce the suffering of the people," he added



The Yendi legislator, who described the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama as a man of great national icon of peace, harmony and respect for humanity, charged political actors to take inspiration from Aliu Mahama’s leadership in the continuing fight for “social and economic liberation; and his love of education and discipline as a weapon of change.”



Below is the full statement presented on the floor of parliament:



