All 275 MPs support anti-gay bill – Dan Botwe

Dan Botwe, Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development

Member of Parliament for Okere, Dan Botwe, has said that all 275 Members of Parliament in Ghana stand united in their support for the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-gay bill.

During his address on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Mr. Dan Botwe highlighted the potential consequences of not enacting the bill, expressing concerns that children might encounter products adorned with symbols associated with homosexuality.



He emphasized the importance of vigilance among all stakeholders in addition to the passage of the bill.



Speaking on the floor of the house, Mr. Dan Botwe referred to homosexuality as "total madness" and "a satanic force."



He also urged lawmakers and the public not to underestimate the influence of what he described as this "satanic force."



“All the 275 Members of Parliament support the bill,” he said.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 has been a topic of intense debate in the country, with proponents arguing that it is necessary to safeguard Ghanaian cultural values and norms.



The bill seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and impose stringent penalties for offenders.



Critics of the bill argue that it infringes upon the fundamental human rights of individuals and promotes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.



They contend that a more inclusive and tolerant approach is necessary to foster diversity and respect for all members of society.



