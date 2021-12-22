All-Africa Students Union elects new executives at 13th elective congress

AASU executives in a group photograph

Source: Abdul Karim Ibrahim, Contributor

The All-African Students Union (AASU) has elected new executives at its 13th Elective Congress.

The umbrella organization for all African students from the basic level to higher learning institutions, at its 13th Elective Congress held in Kibi, Ghana between 20-22 December 2021 elected new executives to lead the Union for the next four years. The congress was attended by 38 countries in Africa, 19 in attendance physically and 19 joining virtually.



The Congress elected the following distinguished personalities for the various position:



Varney Alieu Jarsey from Liberia was elected president securing 32 votes representing 91.4% of the total votes cast while his contender, Osisiogu Osikenyi Igwe, from Nigeria secured 2 votes representing 5.7%, with 1 spoilt ballot representing 2.9%. Secretary-General, Peter Kwasi Kodjie was retained for another term by delegates.



Kenyan Gender Activist and Secretary for Gender and International Relations at AASU, Angel Mbuthia was also re-elected for another mandate. Others include; Juliet Tsepang Khumalo, Lesotho as Deputy Secretary-General, Emad Ahmed Nasir Abu Isnynah, Libya, Secretary for Education and Students Rights, Eustache Ndayisaba, Rwanda as Finance & Administration, Ajavon Kokoe Vanéssa Augustine, Togo as Secretary for Press and Information.



For the positions of Regional Vice Presidents, these persons were elected; El Hadj Hussein Tapily from Cote D’ Ivoire, Vice President for West Africa, Esther Ndeme Assiene, Cameroon, Vice President for Central Africa, Misheck Kakonde, Zambia, Vice President for Southern Africa, Mohamedali Abbobaker Mohamed Elsafi, Sudan, Vice President for East Africa, Moustapha Sidi, Mauritania, Vice President for North Africa.

Other elected officers include; Ericson Ocanté Ié, Guinea-Bissau, West Africa Executive Committee Member, Mpaki Sah Phalek Schadrak, Gabon, Central Africa, Tlotlo Madisa, Bostwana, Southern Africa Executive Committee Member, Gerard Musabanganji, Burundi, East Africa Executive Committee Member.



The election was organized by the Electoral Commission of AASU in strict adherence to the legitimate AASU Constitution.



Also, the elections were observed and supervised by reps from the Electoral Commission of Ghana and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Ghana.



The newly elected executive reiterated their commitment to leading the cause of students on the continent.