All NPP members must support Akufo-Addo’s MMDCE nominees – Ameyaw Akumfi urges

Member of the ruling NPP, Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi

A leading contender in the contest for the Chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi has asked members of the party to remain calm and support the President’s nominees to succeed in the positions they have been given.

The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the Local Government and Regional Reorganization Minister Dan Botwe announced the President’s nominees for the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives for the various Assemblies across the country on Sunday, September 20, 2021.



The announcement has been met with mixed reactions as some Districts cannot fathom the President’s choice of nominee after several complaints were raised.



In a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Prof Ameyaw Akumfi indicated that there is the need for members of the party to remain calm and resolute behind the President’s nominees.



“I entreat the numerous party faithful, sympathisers and supporters as well as all the good people of Ghana to remain calm and rally behind MMDCE nominees by the President, get them to settle down and hit the ground running for the greater good of the country.”



Congratulating the various nominees, Prof Ameyaw Akumfi wished them well and was optimistic that their various assemblies will give them their consent with their votes.

“I also wish to congratulate the gallant men and women nominated, you deserve a pat on your shoulders for emerging victorious in the vigorous vetting. It is my prayer that you all sail through the upcoming voting at your respective Assemblies.”



He, however, reminded persons who were not nominated of the fact that their names have entered the human resource bank of the party and will be called upon even if not now in the near future and their expertise will be harnessed for the growth of the party and the country in general.



“To those who were not nominated this time around, congrats on your impressive showing. You have gracefully immersed yourselves into the Party’s human resource bank. We count on your wealth of knowledge and expertise in support of the would-be MMD/CEs. In the fullness of time, you may also be called upon to serve the motherland somewhere.”



Agitations After the announcement of nominees



Several Districts are unhappy with the President’s nominees for the MMDCE position.

Asokore Mampong where Kennedy Kankam has been appointed is one of the places where party members and even people in the District have expressed concerns considering the fact that he never applied for it.



Former MCE for the Municipality in a statement urging the people to support Kennedy Kankam said “Hon Kennedy Kwasi Kankam has been nominated as my successor I know him to be a very strong and courageous person who knows the dynamics of local leadership to the top echelon. My prayers will always be with you my brother for you to succeed in the interest of Asokore Mampong municipality, Asanteman, and Ghana through the vision of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo”.



The release of nominees for appointment as Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Executives by the Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development Minister also sparked chaos in the North East Region particularly the Chereponi District.



Supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Chereponi District are agitating over the nomination of Zuweiratu Mada Nashiru as District Chief Executive for the district.



The protest against the president’s nominee started yesterday after the supporters picked signals that their preferred candidates would not make it to the list of nominees. They had vowed to resist the president’s nomination if it is not their preferred candidate.