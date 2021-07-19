All NPP’s flagship programmes on life support – A Plus takes on Akufo-Addo

Kwame Asare Obeng a.k.a A-Plus is a musician and political activist

Musician and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng, known widely as Kwame A Plus has argued that all flagship programmes of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are on life support, challenging anyone to come out rebut his assertion.

According to him, flagship programmes such as the free Senior High School (SHS), one district, one factory; one village, one dam as well as planting for food and jobs are all on life support, which is testament that the President is unable to run the country.



“Name just one Nana Addo flagship program which is not on life support and I’ll show you a prostitute who is a virgin:



-Free SHS aka Free Pasco



-One District, One Factory aka one District One bodwobodo store



-One Village, One Dam aka one village one pothole



-Planting for Food and Jobs aka ɛyɛ bɔdioooo

Akufo Addo, anumdwa!! You no fit run this small country. John Mahama asked you, “have you been president before? Do you know what it takes to be president?”



Sɛ wagye wani so,” A Plus wrote in a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com.



His assertion comes at a time the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Afriyie Akoto has revealed that the government’s most praised intervention in the agriculture sector is on life support following challenges with the procurement and distribution of subsidized fertilizers.



But his view has been regularly rejected by the Government which continues to tout the programmes as success stories.







