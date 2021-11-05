All Police personnel to wear name tags for easy identification – IGP

Dr. Dampare (fourth from left) with Editors and some Police officials after the meeting

The Police Administration says it is working to ensure all personnel have name tags on their uniforms for easy identification.

Currently, the Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwasi Ofori, said, they had acquired a printing machine to emboss the names of personnel on uniforms.



He noted that the present leadership of the police was committed to ensuring smooth cooperation between the public and personnel.



He was briefing the media in Accra on the focus of a meeting, held at the behest of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, between the leadership of the police and editors yesterday.



The police, ACP Ofori said, was committed to fostering a closer relationship with the media which, for years, have been a traditional ally of the security agency.



As part of efforts to renew and intensify the relationship between the media and police, he stated that, concerns about policing by the media would be tackled head-on.

“This meeting is for the police to listen to our media partners and what they think can be done to improve policing.



“The IGP is focused on creating that needed collaboration between the police and media to further improve policing in the country,” ACP Ofori noted.



The police, he noted, was pursuing an open-door policy that promote cooperation with groups that were critical in advancing effective security operations.



“The police is building a friendly and accommodating posture. A paradigm shift toward creating a good working environment between the police and the media and Ghanaians at large,” he added.



Speaking on behalf of the editors, Ben Ephson, Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, noted that the meeting was an opportunity to rekindle the trust between the police and the media and iron out concerns that threaten the relationship between the two institutions.

He explained that an effective police agency required the efforts of stakeholders, including the media to enable it adequately serve the needs of the citizenry.



“Let’s all play our part to help the police to serve us better. It only means that we’re furthering cooperation and keeping them on their toes as well,” he stated.



He said although there would be recalcitrant police personnel, it was imperative that the media and public support the leadership in ensuring high professional standards and ethics.