All Set for Martin Kpebu’s ‘kume preko reloaded' demo

Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has been given the green light by the police to embark on his ‘Kume Preko Reloaded' demonstration.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', in an interview that “they [Police] said I can go ahead”.



The ‘Kume Preko reloaded' demonstration is scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Martin Kpebu is, however, urging Ghanaians to join his push for the resignation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some key members of his government due to their mismanagement of the economy.



He insisted that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as well as Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu Boahen must be made to leave office.