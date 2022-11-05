3
Menu
News

All Set for Martin Kpebu’s ‘kume preko reloaded' demo

Martin Kpebu Sputnik V Who Born Dog Martin Kpebu

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has been given the green light by the police to embark on his ‘Kume Preko Reloaded' demonstration.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', in an interview that “they [Police] said I can go ahead”.

The ‘Kume Preko reloaded' demonstration is scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Martin Kpebu is, however, urging Ghanaians to join his push for the resignation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some key members of his government due to their mismanagement of the economy.

He insisted that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as well as Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu Boahen must be made to leave office.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu