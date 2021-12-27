All Souls Baptist Church shares Jesus’ love to residents of South La

Members of All Souls Baptist Church evangelizing

Source: GNA

As part of the Christmas celebration, the All Souls Baptist Church has ministered the gospel of Jesus Christ to the residents of South La, Kaadjaano Estates.

The members of the Church moved through the streets and visited the homes of people to share the love of Christ, His peace and hope with them.



Amid brass band music by the church choristers, the church sang Christmas Carols and Gospel hymns, listened to the residents, gave biblical counselling, shared the good news of Jesus Christ with the people and prayed with them.



The congregants distributed gospel flyers and pamphlets to the people.



The resident Pastor, Rev Moses Ocquaye Nortey, called on the people to turn to Jesus Christ to surrender their lives to Him and experience the love of God and the forgiveness of sin.



Meanwhile, the church had organized a screening programme for children and their caretakers.





In all, 221 beneficiaries were screened for eye, ears and throat ailments as well as dental, skin and other minor infections.



There was an education for the public to observe fully the covid-19 protocols.



GNA