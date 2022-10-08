All about the Damba Festival in Dagbang Kingdom

File Photo: A man in his elements at a Damba Festival

Source: Sham-una Mohammed

Damba is one of the festivals that is largely celebrated by the people of Northern Ghana. The festival is celebrated by the Dagombas, the Nanumbas, the Mampurisis, the Gonjas, the Waalas, and the Kusasis.

The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Hence during this celebration in Dagbang, the Islamic Religious Leaders have vital a role play for it to take off smoothly.



Damba is a festival with the greatest gathering of people from far and near, that is celebrated by the Dagombas and it is the second festival after the Fire festival (Bugum).



The festival is celebrated across the length and breadth of Dagbang among the sons and daughters of Naa Gbewaa, The Lion King.



Damba festival is a platform that makes it possible for families to meet and socialize. Apart from socialization, it also attracts tourist across the globe and boost economic activities in the area. The month of Damba is gradually assuming the 'month of smock' as the nickname. Smock weavers cash in a lot during the month.



In Dagbang, the festival is celebrated in two folds - Somo Damba and Naa Damba. Upon the sighting of the crescent of Rabi-ul-Awwal (the third month of the Hijr Calendar) a musket is fired once to signify the sighting of the Damba Crescent (damba Goli) and the talking drum would also be played to inform the King of the sighting of the crescent.

The following day, the wives of the King of Dagbang, Ndan Ya-Na and Gongong beaters (Lungsi) would start gathering at night at the forecourt of the Gbewaa Palace to rehearse dance and songs of the festival for the next few days, popularly known in Dagbang as “Damba Binchera”. This practice would go on for the next ten (10) days at the Gbewaa Palace.



On the eleventh day, the Somo Damba (Dan’tooni) celebration starts. This Somo Damba is led by a chief called Yidana Somo and that is why the first Damba is referred to as Somo Damba. The Somo Damba celebration processes starts in the morning at the forecourt of the Gbewaa Palace in the presence of distinguished chiefs including Yidana Somo, Yidana Zemoli, Yidana Chim, Zohe Naa, Kuga Naa, Kum-lana, Nba Dugu, Nba Malli etc. Also present at the gathering will be Islamic Clerics (Afa Nima), Gongong beaters (Lunsi), Goonginima, and the general public.



The activities in the morning include the Picking of Rice (Shinkaafa Gahimbu), Slautering of Cow (Nahu gilibu), Recitation of some verses of the Quran and Drumming and dancing accompanied with firing of the muskets. These activities take place in the morning until midday.



Later in the evening, all the chiefs return to the Gbewaa palace for the continuation of the Somo Damba celebration. The Ya-Na is led out by some of his sub-chiefs to sit and observe the celebration. The first person to be invited to perform a dance is the Yidana Somo; he dances to signify the official opening of the dance floor. After him, the drummers then invite other chiefs and other well-meaning Dagombas ( Asanzanima) to also come on board to display their dance skills. The drumming and dancing continues until night falls whence Ya-Na dances finally to signify the end of the first fold (Somo Damba).



A week later, that is exactly on the 17th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal (Damba Goli), all the chiefs gather again in the morning and all the activities that took place in the morning of the somo Damba are repeated to commence the Naa Damba. It is referred to as Naa Damba or Napag-ba Damba because its belongs to King himself.

Later in the evening, the people come back to the palace to continue with the celebration.The Naa damba is the most attended celebration among the two folds. The Yaa-Naa is led out again by the chiefs and elders of the palace for the evening celebration to continue. The dancing and firing of the muskets continue into the night of the day. Also, varied organized dance forms come later in the night and this goes on till the early morning of the 18th day regarded as Farewell Day or Biɛlieli Kulsi Dali in the Dagbani Language.



The 18th day is the final day of the damba celebration known as Biɛli Kulisi (Farewell). In the evening, some the chiefs gather at the palace again to escort some distinguished chiefs and sub-chiefs to their various palaces in town. The period is also used as an avenue for thanksgiving to the various Chiefs and the people. The first chief to be paid homage to is the Zohe Naa and the Balo-Naa is the last to be paid the homage to. This thanksgiving is done while the dancing, firing of musket and singing continues. The song that is sung during the Beli Kulisi is “Damba Kuliya Kulan-labina Nagi- la Yuuni.” to wit 'Damba is returned not to come back until after a year'.



All in all, the festival is celebrated by all Dagombas across the globe every year. This instills the culture and traditions in the youth, and promotes peace and development.



May God bless Dagbang Kindom and make us continue to propagate our culture for there is a saying that, take the culture away from the people and they would be left with no identity.